Man booked for harassing female students, teachers of govt school

LAHORE: A man was booked for allegedly harassing the female students and teachers of a government school in Lahore’s Kahna town, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police registered a case over the complaint of the government school’s headmistress. The affected teachers of the school said that a man named Irfan harassed them multiple times during the arrival and departure timings.

They complained that Irfan had not stopped harassing the students and teachers despite being warned by the local residents. They added that he, sometimes, climbed the wall of the school to enter the building.

The teachers said that the school administration wrote a letter to the education department to increase the security measures.

According to the Superintendent Police (SP) Model Town, the case was registered under the sections of harassing the women. The officer said that police teams started raids to arrest the nominated man in the case.

Earlier in October last year, policemen had been arrested for allegedly harassing a female university student in a Lahore hotel.

The prime suspect Sub-Inspector Arshad Bhatti whom the victim named in her video on harassment after the alleged incident took place, and the chowki in-charge Tariq for his alleged negligence both had been booked by the police.

In a video message recorded by the victim herself, it was alleged that policemen had barged in her room in the middle of the night and harassed her while she claimed that the prime suspect Arshad even coerced her to go out with him.

Explaining the harassment incident, the victim said she had booked a room at a local hotel in Lahore and around 2:30 am the next day the sub-inspector Bhatti, along with other police officials knocked on the door of her room.

She had accused Bhatti of harassing and forcing her to go with him outside the hotel. The police officer had also forced the student to let him have her phone number.

Two more police officials accompanying Bhatti, she said, had forcefully entered her room and started asking useless questions. She added that the officials used ‘abusive language’ with her.

The IG Punjab had taken notice of the incident following the social media uproar and ordered an inquiry from the CCPO Lahore.

