Hajra Yamin dazzles social media with new pictures

The latest pictures of the actor and “Sevak – The Confessions” star Hajra Yamin are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Hajra Yamin shared the viral pictures on her Instagram account. It showed her posing for the clicks in a sleeveless black top.

The four-picture gallery got thousands of likes. They complimented pictures and looks via comments.

She shares pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours on Instagram.

Earlier, she posted pictures of her in a black turtle neck shirt. Her social media post made rounds and got thousands of likes.

On the acting front, she is playing the role of Vidya in the web series “Sevak – The Confessions“.

The Indian government banned the project to hide the country’s dark and violent history that took place between 1984 till 2022.

It shows how Indian politics gets hijacked by Hindutva extremists. Among major events, the series shows operation Blue Star and its aftermath (the Sikh genocide), the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, the killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, the Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts.

The celebrity had shared a picture of her looks on Instagram.

Moreover, she earned praise for her work in “Haya Kay Rang“, “Teri Raza“, “Jalan” and “Mere Apne” was praised by critics and audiences.

