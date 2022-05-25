VIRAL: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has 11 to 12 TVs at home

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan, admitted to owning at least 10 -11 televisions worth INR30-40 lakh at his Mannat home in Mumbai.

Dilwale actor, speaking with the media, said he has them in his and along with his children’s bedrooms and the living room.

“I have one in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam’s room, I have one in Aryan’s room, I have one in my daughter’s room,” he said. “Recently, some other redundant make of a television got spoilt in the gym, I only wait for the days when the old televisions get busted so I can quickly go and buy an LG.”

He added: “The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half. By that calculation, I’ve spent about INR30-40 lakh on televisions.”

Shah Rukh Khan is famous for his witty comments and he can woo film lovers and his fans with his charms.

Earlier, the Bollywood actor said he would not probably won’t a great job working in Hollywood as his English is not good.

“If they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn’t speak, maybe. I am not trying to be modest but I am 42 years old, I am little brown, and I don’t have any special USP as an actor. I don’t know Kung fu, I don’t dance the Latin salsa, I am not tall enough,” the Bollywood star said.

“I think anyone who is my age in the Western world, I have seen recent films of Europe, films of what you call ‘the dream factory’, I think there is no space for me. There is no place for me because I don’t think I am that talented. So I would like to continue doing work in India, and hopefully take Indian cinema to the world.”

