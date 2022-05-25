Shah Rukh Khan hints at Netflix project with Alia Bhatt, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan hinted he will work with Alia Bhatt for Darlings, which will release on the OTT platform Netflix.

An India-based news agency reported that the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge shared a funny video in which the Gangubai Kathiawadi star along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew were seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Alia Bhatt was seen sitting on a couch, attending a call. She changes the subject when she was about to say “Darlings is coming on…”. Moreover, the rest of the actors tried to avoid the question of whether it would stream on the OTT platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, had something else to say.

Read More: Alia Bhatt jets off to shoot her Hollywood debut

“I’d love to tell you if Darlings is coming to Netflix or not,” he wrote in the caption. He jokingly lamented, “But kisi ne poocha hi nahi (but no one asked me).”

The Student of the Year actor is working for the second time with Om Shanti Om star as a producer as the Red Chillies Entertainment, co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, is also producing this movie.

Comments