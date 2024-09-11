Shah Rukh Khan roasts Karan Johar – Watch

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan roasted his filmmaker friend Karan Johar, as the two reunited to host IIFA Awards this year.

At the pre-event press conference of IIFA Awards 2024 in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Karan Johar, for excessive hosting gigs, rather than making films.

SRK, who reunites with his ‘My Name Is Khan’ director Johar, to host the glitzy awards ceremony later this month, revealed to the audience on Tuesday, that the latter has refused to rehearse for the event.

“Karan told me he won’t be rehearsing for hosting, he’ll do it on Zoom,” said the ‘Jawan’ star. “He said, ‘Bhai main Zoom pe kar lunga… main itna jaldi karta hu. Main toh itna hosting karta hu na (I’ll do it on Zoom brother. I’m really quick with it as I keep doing hosting gigs)’.”

“Chat show bhi host karta hai, film show bhi host karta hai… picture bhi toh bana mere bhai tu. Kitna host karega tu (You host chat shows, film shows. Host less and make more films),” quipped Khan, leaving the audience in splits and Johar visibly embarrassed.

The ‘Student of The Year’ director replied, “I was thinking the same when Siddhant [Chaturvedi] said the same thing. I was like, ‘This is sounding so wrong on all levels for a filmmaker’. I should be making more movies. That is exactly what I should be doing.”

It is to be noted here that Johar’s last film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023), starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is his first directorial feature in seven years, since he last helmed ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, in 2016.

Meanwhile, IIFA Awards 2024 is scheduled to be held on September 28, at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.