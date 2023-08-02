Shaheen Afridi bowls blistering first over on ‘The Hundred’ debut

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a dream start to his ‘The Hundred’ career as he produced fireworks for Welsh Fire against Manchester Originals at Cardiff.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The left-arm pacer trapped Manchester Originals opener Phil Salt leg before with a brilliant yorker on the first ball of his ‘The Hundred’ career. He dismissed Laurie Evans in the same fashion the next delivery.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first over isn’t just an over. It’s an event. pic.twitter.com/7ct5Ujeg7I — s ☾ (@thepctvibess) August 2, 2023

Welsh Fire secured a nine-run win against Manchester Original in the rain-affected fixture. The match was reduced to 40 balls per side.

Welsh Fire, batting first, made 94-3 on the back of opener Luke Wells’ half-century. He scored 57 from 23 balls with seven fours and three sixes to his name.

Left-arm pacer Josh Little took three wickets for Manchester Originals.

Manchester Originals were restricted to 85-4 in their 40 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler and Max Holden scored 37 runs each.

Apart from Shaheen Shah Afridi, left-arm pacer David Willey bagged two wickets for the winners.

Luke Wells was judged Player of the Match for his half-century.

Read More: Imad Wasim steals the show on The Hundred debut