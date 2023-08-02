Shaheen Afridi bowls blistering first over on ‘The Hundred’ debut

28.9 C
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a dream start to his ‘The Hundred’ career as he produced fireworks for Welsh Fire against Manchester Originals at Cardiff.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The left-arm pacer trapped Manchester Originals opener Phil Salt leg before with a brilliant yorker on the first ball of his ‘The Hundred’ career. He dismissed Laurie Evans in the same fashion the next delivery.

Welsh Fire secured a nine-run win against Manchester Original in the rain-affected fixture. The match was reduced to 40 balls per side.

Welsh Fire, batting first, made 94-3 on the back of opener Luke Wells’ half-century. He scored 57 from 23 balls with seven fours and three sixes to his name.

Left-arm pacer Josh Little took three wickets for Manchester Originals.

Manchester Originals were restricted to 85-4 in their 40 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler and Max Holden scored 37 runs each.

Apart from Shaheen Shah Afridi, left-arm pacer David Willey bagged two wickets for the winners.

Luke Wells was judged Player of the Match for his half-century.

