Watch: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in splits over hilarious comment

A video of Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in splits over a paparazzi’s remarks is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Kriti Sanon talking to the co-star of her upcoming film romantic comedy film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya‘ Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai Airport.

He saved her just when she was about to crash to a pole. It prompted a journalist, who was present on the occasion, to say “Robot Ko Bacha Liya (You saved a robot)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

The pap’s comment was a reference to Kriti Sanon’s robot character Sifra in their pcoming film.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya‘ follows Shahid Kapoor’s robotic expert character Aryan, developing feelings and eventually marrying Kriti Sanon’s character Sifra.

Unbeknownst to Aryan’s family, Sifra is a highly intelligent female robot. Her name is an abbreviation for “Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation”.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in leading roles, the cast also includes Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia and Arjun Panchal.

The film, co-written and co-directed Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, will release on February 9, 2024.

Related – ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya‘ trailer shocks fans