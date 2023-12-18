Shahid Kapoor warns reporters over clicking children’s pictures

A video of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput getting upset at the media for taking pictures of their children Zain and Misha Kapoor without permission is going viral.

The viral video was shared on Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram fan page. They were annoyed at journalists constantly taking pictures while waiting outside a venue.

“Baccho ke sath mat karo na tumlog. Kaafi pictures le chuke ho tum (Don’t click pictures of my kids. You have already clicked many pictures of me),” he said.

This is not the first time that paparazzi were blasted by the ‘Jab We Met‘ star over trying to click photos. Earlier, he got angry at journalists who shouted while taking snaps of him with Mira and his mother-in-law.

The untoward incident happened when the family was leaving from a family wedding party.

“Mai yehi khada hu na. Pagalo ki tarah kyu chilla rahe ho? Relax karo. Yehi hai hum. Jab mai gaadi me chala jaunga fir chilana (I am standing right here. Why are you screaming like this? Just relax. Shout when I go away in my car, then it will make sense),” he said.

