WATCH: Katrina Kaif shouts at paparazzi, video goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif refusing paparazzi for taking her pictures and videos is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to Indian news Koimoi, the media persons started taking pictures when she came to her gym.

The viral video sees her saying, “Aap log camera neeche karo, hum log yahan exercise karne aaye hai. Agar aap log aisa karenge na… neeche rakho (Keep your cameras down. We are here to exercise. If you keep doing this…keep it down).”

Netizens showed their anger towards their paparazzi for invading the celebrity’s private space.

A netizen stated, “She is talking in a polite manner they are celebrities they also hv their personal space yaar app har jagah camera leke ghumte rahoge toh kya normal life v nehi ji sakenge ye ……aj kal sabke paass camera phn hai iska matlab kya public figures ka privacy naam ki normal life ki koi value nehi hai (She is talking politely. They are celebrities and have their personal space. They will not be able to live a normal life if people roam around them with cameras. Nowadays, everyone has a camera phone but does it mean that their normal life has no value).”

Related – Katrina Kaif opens up on the ‘private’ side of her personality

It is pertinent to mention that celebrities such as Anushka Sharma have lost their tempers at media persons for taking their and their family pictures for right or wrong reasons.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu got angry at the paparazzi for taking her pictures and the video is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the paparazzi taking pictures of Taapsee Pannu as she was getting into her car. She told them “aise mat karo (don’t do this)” before shutting the vehicle’s door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, social media users disapproved of her behaviour and attitude towards the journalists.

Comments