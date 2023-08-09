Shahroz, Sadaf celebrate daughter Zahra’s birthday; video goes viral

A video of showbiz couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal celebrating daughter Syeda Zehra’s first birthday is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the Sabzwari family having the time of their lives on the little one’s birthday bash. They danced, sang and cut the cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneela Murtaza (@anilamurtaza)

It is pertinent to mention that Syeda Zehra’s step-sister Nooreh, Shahroz Sabzwari’s daughter with former wife Syra Yousuf, was also at the birthday bash.

Sadaf Kanwal tied the knot with Shahroz Sabzwari on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation from ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf. They welcomed Syeda Zehra last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari)

Zehra is first for Sadaf Kanwal, while the second for Shahroz Sabzwari, who is the father to a girl – Nooreh with his ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

