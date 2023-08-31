Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Jawan’ trailer is out now!

Filled with action, thrill, romance, drama and Shahrukh Khan, the much-awaited full-length trailer of ‘Jawan’ has finally been unveiled.

A week ahead of the theatrical release of SRK starrer action thriller flick, the makers finally dropped the less-than-3-minute-long trailer of the film on the video platform YouTube on Thursday morning.

From the trailer, it seems like Khan is back as a former soldier for his second release of the year and operates with a team of six women to carry out heists across the country. In the popular train scene from the prevue, ‘Jawan’ hijacked a metro and demanded ‘Alia Bhatt’ in return to in-charge police officer Nayanthara.

There were also some flashbacks of romantic moments between the two in the same video, which hints at a romantic relationship between their characters.

Other than the duo, Khan’s frequent co-star Deepika Padukone made a brief yet fierce special appearance, defeating him in a wrestling match, while, South cinema star Vijay Sethupathi donned different looks through the trailer and appeared as one of the largest arms dealers in the world. There were some minute glimpses of actors Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani as well.

In less than an hour of being premiered on YouTube, the trailer clip has already garnered at least 2 million views on the social platform.

The debut collab of the megastar, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, ‘Jawan’ also features cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

