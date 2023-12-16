Shahrukh Khan overwhelmed as son AbRam recreates iconic arm pose

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri were overwhelmed to see their youngest son AbRam recreate the iconic arm pose of the actor at his school’s annual day.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The annual day event of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, in Mumbai, on Friday, was no less than a red carpet of an awards ceremony, with the biggest of Bollywood stars in attendance. Some of the notable names to arrive with their kids at the venue were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahrukh Khan and family, Bachchan’s family, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Hema Malini, Vidya Balan and Natasha Dhawan among others.

In an inside video from the auditorium, going viral on social media, SRK, seated beside his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, can be spotted beaming with joy and pride, as his youngest one, AbRam, recreated his iconic open-arm pose offering hugs during a play, while the ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ tune played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the viral clip, fans cannot stop gushing over the little SRK and termed the heartwarming moment to be the cutest thing on the internet today.

It is pertinent to note here that Shahrukh and Gauri Khan became parents to their third child, AbRam, through a surrogate mother, in 2013. They also have two elder children, a named son Aryan, 26, and a daughter, Suhana, 22.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest