Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan’s rare BTS pic goes viral

A rare picture of Bollywood’s two megastars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan from rehearsals is going viral on social media.

On Monday, ace Indian choreographer, Shiamak Davar posted a rare picture with the two superstars along with a heartfelt note on the photo and video sharing social application.

Clicked at what seems to be rehearsals for one of their collaborations act, the snap sees the stars all smiles with Davar. He wrote, “It’s truly amazing to know the two biggest superstars of Bollywood.”

“I remember when @iamsrk convinced me to do ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, for which I’m truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with ‘Pathaan’,” Davar added.

The dance veteran further noted, “And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence.”

“Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours,” he concluded.

Netizens showered their love for their favourite Bollywood duo with likes and hearty comments on the post. Reacting to the picture, a social user wrote, “What a lovely pic. All 3 Mega stars,” while another gushed, “All my favourites in one frame ❤️”

“How awesome 3 legends together. Would love to seeing them working together,” an Instagrammer wished.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahrukh Khan is currently flying high with the unprecedented success of his last release ‘Pathaan’ which also featured an extended cameo from Salman. Next, he has two more highly-anticipated titles, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ on the slate.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, his first full-length role since ‘Antim’ (2021). After that, he has ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline.

