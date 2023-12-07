Watch: Shan, Babar, Sarfaraz plan trip together and conversation is hilarious

A hilarious video of Pakistan captain Shan Masood planning a trip with his predecessor Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed during the practice match against Prime Minister XI is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The hilarious conversation was recorded on the stump mic on day two of the match.

Here’s the hilarious conversation between them.

Yay Ghumnay ka plan pitch pr kr rahay , Bobby 😭😂#PAKvAUS | #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/B1cqM61COY — Ying u (@yingu121) December 7, 2023

Shan Masood: “Hum time se ready ho jay gay (We’ll get ready on time).”

Sarfaraz Ahmed: “Aap time py aa jana, ap log 3 log log hongy na (Please come on time, you’ll be three guys, right?)”

Shan Masood: “Kaun (Who?)”

Babar Azam: “Aa teeeja kera aa gya (Where did the third one came from?)”

The hilarious conversation was an addition to the list of hilarious incidents to have taken place ahead of Pakistan’s Test series against Australia.

Earlier, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were involved in a hilarious banter during the training camp for the tour. The former had jokingly called the latter a “Chota Don” during fielding practice.

From now on, Saud Shakeel is a chota don. Babar gave a new nickname to Saud Shakeel. 🥹😂#BabarAzam𓃵 #SaudShakeel pic.twitter.com/xcNRf8flkz — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 23, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Sarfaraz Ahmed had also called Saud Shakeel by the nickname during the fixture against Prime Minister XI as well.

Then, the former Pakistan captain made news for a hilarious moment involving wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. He playfully started running after the latter and threatening to hit him with a bat after a run-out attempt.

The three-match Test series commences on December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium. The second game is scheduled to be played on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third Test on January 3.

Related – Sarfaraz Ahmed speaks up on Babar Azam, Shan Masood “camaraderie”