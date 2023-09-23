Shazeal Shoukat captivates social media with latest post

The latest pictures of actress and model Shazeal Shoukat, who is one of the most prolific celebrities in the country, are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shazeal Shoukat took pictures of her with her pet cat and shared them on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. The starlet wore a dashing Western dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazealshoukat.official (@shazealshoukat_official)

Her latest post has more than 3,000 likes. Instagrammers praised her looks and images with heartwarming comments.

She has a devoted fan base on the social media application. She has 526,000 followers and counting. She updates the fans of her personal and professional happenings by sharing captivating visuals.

Earlier, the pictures of her in a purple kurta shalwar broke the internet. Moreover, the clicks of her in an orange kurta had gone viral as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazealshoukat.official (@shazealshoukat_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazealshoukat.official (@shazealshoukat_official)

On the acting front, she was recently seen in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Baby Baji.’

She shared the screen with A-listers Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshal, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif and others.

Her hit dramas also include ‘Pinjra,’ ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi,’ ‘Habs‘ and ‘Mann Aangan.’