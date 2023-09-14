‘Take care of you’: Shazeal Shoukat’s reel is a winner

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat wins the internet with her latest reel going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, Shazeal Shoukat treated her thousands of followers with a new fit check reel, before she headed out for a night out.

“Take care of you baby girl 💫💕” read the caption on her video. “Plus this song is a vibe,” she added for Indian Punjabi singer, AP Dhillon’s latest track ‘Scars’ from his docu-series ‘First of a Kind’ of Amazon Prime Video, which played in the background.

The mirror selfie clip, watched by thousands of users within hours, captured the fashionista in the black body-hugging dress, styled with some simple yet statement gold hoops and red lips, with her hair in a slick back half ponytail.

Thousands of her fans showered their love for the celebrity with likes and comments on the Gram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shazeal Shoukat will soon return to TV screens with the new serial ‘Adawat’. The upcoming play of ARY Digital also stars Fatima Effendi and Saad Qureshi.

Previously, she won acclaim for her work in ‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Samjhota’, ‘Teri Raah Mein’ and ‘Benaam’.

