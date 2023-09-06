Shazeal Shoukat captivates netizens with latest post

Actress and model Shazeal Shoukat has proved herself a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry thanks to her on and off-screen ventures.

Shazeal Shoukat has a devoted fan base on social media. She keeps her fans hooked by sharing pictures and videos of her whereabouts and professional endeavours.

The veteran star stole the show with her latest pictures and video. The viral posts showed her in a stylish black outfit with eye-catching jewellery.

In the video, ‘Chaleya‘ song from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Jawan‘ played in the background.

Like always, her visuals broke the internet and garnered positive reviews from netizens. It received thousands of likes and heartwarming comments.

The post was another addition to the list of Instagram visuals that stole the show. Earlier, the actress went viral by sharing a video of her in a red kurta.

The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in orange Eastern wear.

On the acting front, Shazeal Shoukat has earned praise for her diverse acting skills. She can play protagonist and antagonist roles with ease.

She was recently seen in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Baby Baji.’ She shared the screen with A-listers Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshal, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif and others.

Her hit dramas also include ‘Pinjra,’ ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi,’ ‘Habs‘ and ‘Mann Aangan.’

