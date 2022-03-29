Brave shop owner confronts robbers; video goes viral

A grocery shop owner in India bravely confronted a gang of robbers to save millions of his money and the video is viral on social media platforms.

The viral video was captured from the security camera of the shop, located in the Dharbanga city of Bihar state.

The criminals came to the shop to steal INR12 lacs from the shop.

The clip got millions of views from users of the microblogging social media application Twitter. It got millions of likes.

बिहार की क़ानून व्यवस्था का हाल समझने के लिए दरभंगा के घनश्यामपुर में होलसेल की एक दुकान से हुई 13 लाख की डकैती का ये रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला CCTV फ़ुटेज देखिए. pic.twitter.com/fazTUS7SMC — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 28, 2022

The shop owner held them at bay for over a minute but was eventually overpowered and subjected to severe beating. The robbers hit him with a chair as well before escaping with millions.

Read More: Jewellery shop owner fights off suspected thieves with his gun

He suffered injuries in the robbery incident. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a video of a brave woman putting on a spirited fight and tried to stop three masked robbers from raiding a store in New York made rounds.

WANTED for ROBBERY: On 3/19/22 @ 2:41 PM, @NYPD13PCT inside 29 E 19 St the unidentified individuals enter the location & begin removing property when approached by a female she was assaulted as the subject’s fled. ANY info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/A5qWVAkpr1 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 22, 2022

The video saw one of the robbers browsing the shelves, but it became apparent they were stealing merchandise by putting them in their pockets.

A woman said to be a store worker, who suspected something wrong was happening, confronted the robbers who kicked her in the groin.

They went off with products worth $3,129.

Comments