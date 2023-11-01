Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar spotted together amid dating rumours

India cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar, daughter of India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, fuelled dating speculations as the celebrity duo got spotted together at an event.

It is pertinent to mention that Sara Tendulkar was recently spotted cheering for Shubman Gill in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Now, there is a new angle to the saga as the duo attended a launch event. A video of the moment has been making rounds on social media.

On the other hand, the India cricketer is not in the best of form in the ongoing World Cup. He missed the games against five-time winners Australia and Afghanistan after being sidelined for dengue.

He made his return to the side for the fixture against Pakistan and made only 16 runs. He then scored 53 against Bangladesh.

The right-handed batter did not perform according to expectations against 2019 finalists New Zealand and defending champions England as he scored just 26 and nine respectively.

Despite having a lacklustre World Cup, Shubman Gill is the leading run-scorer of this year with 1334 runs from 24 matches at an average of 63.52 and a strike rate of 104.13.

He has struck five centuries and six fifties in the calendar year.

