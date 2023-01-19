Shubman Gill reacts to ‘Sara, Sara’ chants by crowd; video goes viral

A video of India cricketer Shubman Gill waving to the crowd that was chanting “Sara, Sara” is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The moment took place during the first ODI between host India and New Zealand.

The viral video showed the crowd chanting “Sara, Sara” as the batter came to field at the boundary. He responded by waving to them.

The cricketer is said to have been linked with both Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan in the past.

Earlier, a video of Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan having dinner in a restaurant in Mumbai city of India went viral. It sparked rumours of them being a celebrity couple.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Muhammad Arun Singh Anthony (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

The cricketer, replying to a question about him dating the Bollywood actor, said ‘maybe’ before blushing and laughing. He added, “maybe means both yes and no.”

Comments