Sidhu Moose Wala’s “killers” celebrate murder, video goes viral

The video of Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s alleged killers celebrating the rapper’s murder is going viral on social media.

Police claimed they found the viral video of them celebrating Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder from the 18-year-old Ankit Sirsa’s mobile phone after his arrest.

The video sees him and four other suspects named Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani and Deepak showing their weapons inside their vehicle.

#WATCH | In a viral video, Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder accused Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani, & Deepak brandished guns in a vehicle pic.twitter.com/SYBy8lgyRd — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

It is pertinent to mention the video was on Ankit Sirsa’s Instagram account as well. The profile has been taken down.

The artist was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29, a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

The 18-year-old was one of the main shooters involved in the killing. He was also accused of two attempts to murder in the Rajasthan region of India.

Sachin Bhiwani was the brain of the operations of the gang in Rajasthan and was responsible for giving shelter to four of the other shooters in the murder case.

