Sidhu Moose Wala’s selfie with murder suspect video goes viral

A video in which late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala taking a selfie with one of his murder suspects is going viral across social media.

The viral video sees a group of people, whose faces were not visible, standing in front of a black SUV. One of them went to the driver’s side and took a selfie.

According to police sources, one of the men called the shooters to get them ready for the assault. Sources added two people in the footage are considered suspects.

Watch | CCTV footage shows men taking selfies with Sidhu Moose Wala minutes before the singer was shot dead One person has been identified. As per sources, he conducted the recce of Moose Wala and informed other shooters. Read full report https://t.co/oWTsKeO2sM pic.twitter.com/4LQOyP9KeP — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 6, 2022

An India-based news agency reported Punjab Police have identified eight shooters which are said to be involved in the murder. They hail from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra states.

The police are on the lookout for the suspects in the states.

The video makes rounds following the arrest of Fatehabad’s Devinder Singh who is also a suspect in the murder of gangster Harjit Singh Penta.

Moreover, three gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang got arrested from Fatehabad. Police suspect Sidhu Moose Wala got killed because of rivalry between gangs

The Bishnoi gang’s leader is locked up in Tihar jail and the Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating his links in the musician’s murder.

