WATCH: Indian singer Aditya Narayan snatches fan’s phone during concert

Inspired by American rapper Cardi B or Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed? Indian vocalist Aditya Narayan hit a fan with his mic during a recent concert.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The latest to join the long list of singers, who have been captured losing their calm on concertgoers in recent times, is Indian host-singer Aditya Narayan, son of music veteran Udit Narayan, who couldn’t control his anger, and hit a fan with his microphone before he snatched and threw his cell phone in the crowd.

While it is yet to be known what led to such a reaction from the celebrity, the clip of the entire accident from his recent show in Rungta College of Bhilai, India, is now going viral across social media platforms, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DforDurg ®️ (@dfordurg)

Reacting to the viral video, a social user commented, “If fans are not there then the artist is not there. He is making his downfall,” while another added, “What is wrong with Aditya Narayan? So arrogant and for what? Disrespectful towards his own fans?”

“So, what happened was, this fan wanted to call Aditya Narayan. But somehow, he accidentally bumped into Aditya’s leg with his phone. So, Aditya got kinda upset and smacked the guy’s hand away and then tossed his phone. I mean, seriously, Aditya wouldn’t be anywhere without his dad. Why does he gotta act all high and mighty?” a possible eye-witness narrated.

‘Gave the wrong reaction…’: Bilal Saeed breaks silence on mic-toss fiasco