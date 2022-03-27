Sunday, March 27, 2022
Viral: Skydiver losing control in mid-air collision saved by friends

A terrifying video is going viral on social media that shows a skydiver being knocked unconscious in a mid-air collision. Luckily, he was rescued by his friends.

The video posted on Twitter shows two jumpers collide mid air and one of them falls unconscious.

Skydivers jump for their lives to escape mid-air crash

After his friend saw him unconscious and flailing in mid-air, he went to his rescue and opened his parachute. Fortunately, the jumper landed in the drop zone after being rescued by his friend.

Watch the video here:

Last year in June, a skydiving instructor and a customer had died after falling from a plane before a tandem jump in Australia. Police said two people died in the accident at Goulburn, about two hours’ drive south-west of Sydney, after the aircraft began experiencing “difficulty”.

Terrifying video shows moment skydivers jump as stalled plane plummets

“Two parachutists fell from the aircraft and landed near the runway of the airport. They were located unresponsive and unable to be revived,” police said in a statement.

