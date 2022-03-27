Viral: Skydiver losing control in mid-air collision saved by friends

A terrifying video is going viral on social media that shows a skydiver being knocked unconscious in a mid-air collision. Luckily, he was rescued by his friends.

The video posted on Twitter shows two jumpers collide mid air and one of them falls unconscious.

After his friend saw him unconscious and flailing in mid-air, he went to his rescue and opened his parachute. Fortunately, the jumper landed in the drop zone after being rescued by his friend.

Bro saved his buddy cause he got knocked out sky diving , this the most fast and furious shit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/kE8sR3lkMr — Maury Cameraman (@DeepFriedToes_) March 24, 2022

Last year in June, a skydiving instructor and a customer had died after falling from a plane before a tandem jump in Australia. Police said two people died in the accident at Goulburn, about two hours’ drive south-west of Sydney, after the aircraft began experiencing “difficulty”.

“Two parachutists fell from the aircraft and landed near the runway of the airport. They were located unresponsive and unable to be revived,” police said in a statement.

