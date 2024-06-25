Sonakshi Sinha gets BMW i7 from Zaheer Iqbal as wedding gift

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha was given the luxurious BMW i7 by husband Zaheer Iqbal as a wedding gift.

The two tied the knot on June 23 in an intimate civil marriage followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening, at Bastian in Mumbai.

The event was attended by Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha and Anil Kapoor among others.

Photos and videos of the event went viral showing Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal inside a BMW i7, which is a wedding gift to the actress from her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Indian media outlets reported that Iqbal gifted the Dabangg star a white luxurious BMW i7 electric sedan worth over Rs2 crore.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dropped some more love-filled portraits from their wedding photoshoot.

They had their fans in happy tears as they shared stunning pictures of the bride and groom, from their wedding reception photoshoot.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the new bride published a five-picture gallery from her reception shoot, along with a warm caption. “Whattttt a day,” she began to write.

The Heeramandi actor continued, “The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for.”

The couple had been in a relationship for over 7 years, and reportedly, Salman Khan also played cupid for them.

While Sonakshi Sinha’s father Shatrughan Sinha was seen standing arm-in-arm with his daughter during their wedding rituals, social users were quick to notice the absence of brothers of the bride, Luv and Kussh Sinha, from both the events.

Sinha’s bridal entry showed her walking down the aisle with fellow actor and close friend Saqib Saleem, brother of Huma Qureshi, as both her siblings skipped the event, further fuelling the speculations of strife in the family, given Zaheer Iqbal’s religion.

Later, her brother Luv addressed the matter, saying, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”