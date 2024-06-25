‘Universe came together for two people…’: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal drop love-filled pics from wedding

Newlyweds of Tinsel Town, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have dropped some more love-filled portraits from their wedding photoshoot.

A day after tying the knot, the latest real-life couple of Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, has fans in happy tears as they unveiled stunning pictures of the bride and groom, from their wedding reception photoshoot.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, the new bride published a five-picture gallery from her reception shoot, along with a warm caption. “Whattttt a day,” she began to write.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actor continued, “The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for.”

“If this is not divine intervention… we don’t know what is! We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us,” she concluded.

Amid the trolling from social users, given the different religions of Sinha and Iqbal, the couple kept the comments on the post turned off, however, the much-in-love pictures of the duo garnered over 300k and counting likes on the social site.

Notably, after long speculations, Sonakshi Sinha finally tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on Sunday afternoon, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening, at the Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian.

The who’s who of the industry, including superstar Salman Khan, ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars of Sonakshi and veteran actor Rekha among others came to give their blessings to the new couple.

