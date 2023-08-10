Watch: Spencer Johnson makes mesmerizing ‘The Hundred’ debut

The video of Australia and Oval Invincibles pacer Spencer Johnson putting on a mesmerizing performance on his ‘The Hundred’ debut is going viral on social media.

The left-arm pacer stunned the world with his match-winning performance for the Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals on Wednesday.

Spencer Johnson’s incredible spell on The Hundred debut Balls : 20 | Dots : 19 | Wickets : 3#AmiKKR #IPL2023 #TheHundred2023 #SpencerJohnsonpic.twitter.com/ZRnIJAaIKS — J I T E N D R A🇮🇳 (@JitendraMahor7) August 10, 2023

Spencer Johnson bowled 19 dots from 20 deliveries and took three wickets. He dismissed Usama Mir, Tom Hartley and Josh Little in the fixture.

19 dots in 20 balls. 3 wickets. Spencer Johnson was completely unplayable 🤯 #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/Uw5vH69rCJ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 9, 2023

Spencer Johnson was included in the side as a last-minute replacement for Pakistan’s Ihsanullah, who suffered an injury ahead of the tournament.

Spencer Johnson, in a post-match interview, said he was still jet-lagged when playing the game.

“It’s an absolute blur at the minute,” he said. “To be here in front of these awesome fans, playing at The Oval, it’s awesome. I’m pinching myself, really.”

Oval Invincibles will have to do without Spencer Johnson if they reach the semi-finals, as he will have to debut for Australia.

“I didn’t officially get told until the back end of last week. It’s obviously pretty cool to, hopefully, be debuting for my country. It’s a little bit tough to take in,” he said.