'Squid Game Season 2' first look is finally here…

OTT platform Netflix dropped the teaser for the highly awaited second season of its critically acclaimed South Korean show ‘Squid Game‘.

The 17-second teaser shows the protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) threatening someone on the other end of the call. He wants to determine who running the ‘Squid Game‘.

Moreover, the pictures of the second season were also posted by Netflix.

Netflix said ‘Squid Game Season 2‘ would stream on the OTT platform sometime this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that Netflix has been silent regarding the second season of the show. The streaming platform had revealed in June of last year that the show was renewed for a second season.’

The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

The cast of the ‘Squid Game Season 2‘ features Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

