WATCH: Staffer kicks woman posing for photo near moving train

A train staffer was hailed a hero after a viral video showed him pushing away a woman posing for a picture as a train approached her from behind.

The video, whose date and location remain unknown, showed the woman posing for a picture reportedly for her Instagram as the train approached her from behind.

However, a member of train staff’s quick thinking prevented a tragedy as he got to the door of the driver cabin and pushed away the woman.

The viral video, shared by uniladtech was captioned, ‘Some people remain oblivious to their surroundings.’

Several social media users commended the staff for saving the woman from potential tragedy while others slammed the woman for her risky behavior near the train tracks.

One user commented, “Both she and the guy she was talking to, who was FACING THE TRAIN, showed amazing survival instinct.”

Another user added, “That kick was surprisingly gentle and nurturing, to be honest.”

A third user wrote, “His foot being able to touch her… she’s definitely too close!!”

Another person posted, “They claim the perfect job doesn’t exist. Great job as a train operator!”

Several also questioned the action of the man taking the picture who could clearly see the approaching train.

Last month, a man was electrocuted when he climbed atop a moving train to make an Instagram reel.

The viral video that sent shockwaves through social media showed a youth climbing atop a moving train for an Instagram reel and being electrocuted upon contact with an overhead electric cable.