Watch: Man climbs atop moving train to make Instagram reel, electrocuted

In a bizarre video that went viral on the internet, a man electrocuted when he climbed atop a moving train to make an Instagram reel.

The viral video that has sent shockwaves through social media shows a youth climbing atop a moving train for an Instagram reel and being electrocuted upon contact with an overhead electric cable. The date and location of the incident remain unknown.

The video, initially shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the handle Brutal Vids, has amassed over 9.7 million views and a flurry of comments.

The viral video shows a man climbing the train while it’s in motion, with someone recording the act. Upon reaching the train’s roof, he poses for the camera and flashes a victory sign.

However, moments later, the youth comes into contact with the high-tension line, causing sparks from the current.

Watch video here:

The video surfaced days after another incident where a youth was electrocuted in Gujarat’s Vdora after climbing the roof of an oil tanker.

According to primary investigations, the youth had climbed the train near Navayard and was performing stunts when he came into contact with a live overhead cable, resulting in instant electrocution.

Also watch: VIDEO: Children left hanging after ride’s safety bar snaps

In a separate incident, as many as three children were seen hanging from a joyride after one of its safety bars came loose in a viral video.

The video footage of the incident showed the children reportedly between the ages of 12 and 13, attempting to hold on as they were thrown around on the ride in Yeisk town in Russia, Metro reported on Monday.

The officials of the fairground stopped the ride shortly and the suspended children were brought to safety.