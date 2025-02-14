Man discovers missing wife lying next to him in hospital bed

A viral story of an emotional reunion is making rounds after a man in Uttar Pradesh, India. Rakesh Kumar, was unexpectedly reunited with his wife, Shanti Devi, after a 22-day search.

Kumar, 50, had been searching for his wife ever since she mysteriously disappeared from their home on January 13.

His quest took him to several cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, and Kannauj, but he could not find any clues. He even filed a missing person’s report on January 16, but still had no luck.

The story took a viral turn when Kumar decided to seek medical help after noticing his worsening eyesight. His friend, Rajol Shukla, urged him to consult doctors at Unnao District Hospital, where he was diagnosed with cataracts and recommended surgery.

After the surgery, a surprising twist of fate awaited him. As Kumar’s bandages were removed, he heard a familiar voice asking for water only to discover that it was his wife, Shanti, lying in the bed next to him.

Overwhelmed with joy, Kumar was initially thrilled to find his wife but soon realised that she couldn’t recognise him due to memory loss caused by a severe head injury.

Shanti had been found in an unconscious state, and her condition made it impossible for her to communicate or understand anything when she was brought to the hospital.

With Kumar’s constant care and support, Shanti began to recognise him and regain some of her memory, making the reunion even more emotional.

This viral moment has touched the hearts of many as the story continues to spread across social media.

Dr Kaushalendra Pratap from the district hospital confirmed that Shanti had suffered a serious head injury but her recovery has been promising, thanks to treatment and her husband’s unwavering care.

This heartwarming story is going viral, and many are praising Kumar’s determination to find his wife, no matter the odds.