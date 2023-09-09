27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Advertisement -

Child gets attacked by stray dog, horrific video goes viral

Raza Haidery
By Raza Haidery
|

TOP NEWS

Raza Haidery
Raza Haidery

A horrific video of a stray dog attacking a child on a street in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

An Indian news agency reported that the incident took place in the Tappachabutra area of Hyderabad. The viral video showed the child walking behind his mother. Suddenly, the kid gets attacked by a stray dog.

It fell down and screamed at his mother for help. She rushed towards her son, but the canine also tried to attack her. 

A witness came to her help and chased the stray away. 

The boy sustained serious injuries to his face and neck. His family reportedly spent INR300,000 (PKR 1.1 million) on his surgery.

It is pertinent to mention that stray dog attacks claim countless lives worldwide annually. 

In June, a video of a minor boy getting injured in a dog attack in India went viral.

In the video, two boys can be seen running to save themselves from a group of stray dogs. One of the boys fell down in the attempt to run and got attacked by the strategy dogs.

Meanwhile, a woman passing through there bravely pelted the stones on the stray dogs and forced them to leave the minor boy and flee.

Related – Viral Video: Delivery rider saves minor girl’s life after vicious dog attack

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.