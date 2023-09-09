Child gets attacked by stray dog, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of a stray dog attacking a child on a street in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Stray dog menace haunts Hyderabad once again. This footage is scary especially the way the dog pounced on the little kid. Incident at Tappachabutra couple of days ago. Now the parents of the kid are forced to spend Rs 3 lakh for the boy’s surgery!#Telangana pic.twitter.com/O2tpnzBBZh — Telugu Scribe (Parody) (@scribe_parody) September 8, 2023

An Indian news agency reported that the incident took place in the Tappachabutra area of Hyderabad. The viral video showed the child walking behind his mother. Suddenly, the kid gets attacked by a stray dog.

It fell down and screamed at his mother for help. She rushed towards her son, but the canine also tried to attack her.

A witness came to her help and chased the stray away.

The boy sustained serious injuries to his face and neck. His family reportedly spent INR300,000 (PKR 1.1 million) on his surgery.

It is pertinent to mention that stray dog attacks claim countless lives worldwide annually.

In June, a video of a minor boy getting injured in a dog attack in India went viral.

5 dogs chased and bit a boy playing in Balajinagar colony of Sangareddy. A boy who survived was injured when a woman next door chased away stray dogs pic.twitter.com/aM5Bk1TdGc — urduleaks news (@UrduleaksN87793) July 29, 2023

In the video, two boys can be seen running to save themselves from a group of stray dogs. One of the boys fell down in the attempt to run and got attacked by the strategy dogs.

Meanwhile, a woman passing through there bravely pelted the stones on the stray dogs and forced them to leave the minor boy and flee.

