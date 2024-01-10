WATCH: Stray dogs cause damage worth $350,000 to car showroom

A pair of stray dogs have landed in the doghouse after being caught on CCTV camera causing more than $350,000 worth of damage to a car that was parked at a dealership in Houston, Texas.

In early December, authorities captured one dog described as a bull terrier mix. Another dog, whose breed is yet to be determined, was caught by the authorities on December 31.

Both dogs are currently in the custody of the Houston Animal Control Shelter, BARC.

Earlier in an astonishing incident, a diamond ring worth more than $800,000 went missing from its owner’s hotel room at the Ritz in Paris and was later discovered in the bag of a vacuum cleaner.

A Malaysian businesswoman reported to Paris police that her ring had vanished from the table in her room at the hotel while she was out shopping, and she suspected it had been taken by a hotel employee.

Ritz employees launched a search for the missing item, and security guards ended up finding it in the bag of a vacuum cleaner used by cleaning staff, hotel officials said.

The ring was turned over to the police for safekeeping until the woman, who left for London on Saturday, could return to collect it.