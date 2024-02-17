Student involved in Aditya Narayan row makes shocking comments on singer

The student who was involved in the controversial incident regarding singer Aditya Narayan has made shocking comments about the celebrity.

Aditya Narayan, son of legendary singer Udit Narayan, became the centre of a controversy after a video of him throwing a student’s phone away during a concert went viral on social media.

The artist said he won’t comment on his action and is answerable to the Almighty.

The event manager had placed the blame on the student in an interview. He accused him of physically attacking the celebrity by dragging his feet and banging his phone on them on multiple occasions.

“That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college,” he said as quoted in NDTV’s report. “He was constantly dragging Aditya’s feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya’s feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student.

“The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have come forward.”

The student has now been identified as B.Sc student Lovkesh Chandravanshi. The third year student has reacted to the incident and his statement contradict those of the event manager.

“Whatever happened was so sudden. I had not expected this to happen to me. Alag sa feel ho raha hai (I feel very different). The concert was going on and I was standing in front of the stage. Aditya sir was performing and he was also taking everyone’s phones and clicking selfies for them. I was right by the stage so I also gave my phone to him for the selfie but he hit my hand with his mic and then threw my phone away for no reason,” he said.

Lovkesh Chandravanshi added, “My brother was standing next to me too. Aditya is a huge star and we love him that is why we went. He was taking selfies with everyone so I thought he would take with me too that’s why I gave my phone.”

