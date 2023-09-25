WATCH: The soul-soothing OST of ‘Sukoon’ is here!

The beautiful and soothing OST (original soundtrack) of A-list actors, Sana Javed and Ahsan Khan’s maiden collaboration ‘Sukoon’ is out now.

The one-stop entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital is dropping an interesting lineup of projects this season, to fulfil all your entertainment cravings.

The channel unveiled the very first look of its hotly-anticipated serial ‘Sukoon’ earlier this week, before dropping the enchanting OST of the play on Monday.

The track is a recreation of Hassan & Roshaan’s last year’s same-titled chart-topper with young music starlet Shae Gill.

The Lahore-based pop duo Hassan Sheikh and Roshaan Sherwani composed the OST, while, Sheikh and Gill lent their mesmerizing vocals to it. The MV is directed by Zeshan Ansari.

‘Sukoon’ guarantees a treat for fans with the maiden on-screen collaboration of the seasoned actor Ahsan Khan and the powerhouse of talent, Sana Javed.

The gripping storyline is penned by Nadia Ahmed while the celebrated drama director, Siraj-ul-Haque of ‘Koi Chaand Rakh’ fame, helmed with the direction. iDream Entertainment of Abdullah Seja is the production banner for the project, while more details regarding the remaining cast and crew are awaited.

‘Sukoon’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

