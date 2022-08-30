Sumbul Iqbal Khan celebrates birthday in US, pictures go viral

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan shared pictures of her birthday celebrations in the United States and they are going viral on social media platforms.

The viral pictures and video saw her holding a birthday cake and balloons.

Her fellow celebrities Ushna Shah, Yashma Gill and Zhalay Sarhadi along with cricketer Fatima Sana felicitated birthday wishes to the actor.

Thousands of Instagram users liked Sumbul Iqbal Khan’s pictures and wished her happy birthday too.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor frequently takes to the visuals-sharing social media application for sharing clicks and videos of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

In an earlier photoshoot, the Main Hari Piya actor stunning clicks of her in a red and black outfit.

She impressed the audiences and critics alike with her performances in super hit projects with Tumse Mil Kay, Barfi Laddu and Main Hari Piya, where she played a negative role.

