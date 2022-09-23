Sumbul Iqbal Khan wins social media with her latest pictures

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan shared her new pictures and they are going viral on visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures of Sumbul Iqbal Khan showed her posing for the pictures in a yellow top and dark blue ripped jeans. In the caption, she called herself a “happy gal”.

There were heartwarming comments on the picture gallery.

It is pertinent to mention that Sumbul Iqbal Khan frequently takes to Instagram for sharing clicks and videos of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

In an earlier photoshoot, she took social media by storm in a picture gallery that showed her wearing a stylish white kurta shalwar.

Moreover, she had shared stylish pictures of her in a black outfit.

The Barfi Laddu actor has proved herself as one of the most diverse stars thanks to her performance in superhit serials and films.

The actor impressed the audiences and critics alike with her performances in projects with Tumse Mil Kay, Barfi Laddu and Main Hari Piya, where she played a negative role.

