Alizeh Shah wins social media with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor Alizeh Shah are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The actor, who plays protagonist Romaisa in the ongoing ARY Digital drama ‘Taqdeer‘, shared pictures on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Her viral pictures got thousands of likes from netizens. They complimented her looks and images with heartwarming comments.

Related – Alizeh Shah wows netizens with latest pictures

Earlier, the celebrity broke the internet with pictures of her in an elegant kurta on the visual-sharing platform. In the clicks, she held a flower while dressed in pink attire. She used a flower emoji as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

On the acting front, her character is that of a woman who is the only daughter of a family that thinks her wishes are their command. Everyone loves her because of her humble and innocent nature.

Romaisa’s relationship with Asad (Sami Khan) is suffering due to the situation surrounding the two.

Apart from Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan, the cast also features Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Zain Afzal, Saba Faisal, Aliya Ali, Maryam Noor, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

‘Taqdeer‘ airs Monday to Thursday at 9PM PST on ARY Digital.

Moreover, her performance ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni‘.

Comments