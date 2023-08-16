14-year-old commits suicide after mother scolded him for using phone

In a shocking incident that went viral, a 14-year-old boy committed suicide after his mother scolded him for excessive use of his phone.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Telangana, where a 14-year-old boy named Sai Charan took his life after his mother scolded him for spending excessive time on his cell phone.

Despite his mother’s advice to focus on his studies, Charan was unable to cope with the scolding and hanged himself in his house while alone.

When the mother returned home she discovered the distressing scene, finding the door closed. With the help of neighbors, they broke down the door and found Charan’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling.

The local police were informed, and they promptly arrived at the scene, transferring the body to Jagtial Hospital for post-mortem and initiating an investigation.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old girl in India’s Chhattisgarh attempted suicide after her parents scolded her for excessive mobile phone use.

The woman, identified as Saraswati Maurya, jumped into the Chitrakote Waterfalls, also known as the ‘Mini Niagara’. However, she tried to swim back to safety soon after she realized what she had done. She was later reportedly rescued by a sailor.

In the video, the woman is seen standing on the edge of the waterfall before leaping. Although she was urged by onlookers to not jump, the woman did not heed their advice.