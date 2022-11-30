‘The Last of Us’: HBO announces release date, unveils posters

HBO Max announced that its upcoming survival drama web series “The Last of Us” will stream from January 15 next year.

The OTT platform announced the release date while sharing posters of its characters.

“The Last of Us” tells the story of pair Joel and Ellie teaming up to survive life-threatening situations and ruthless killers while roaming across the post-pandemic United States.

Actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, who starred in the superhit show “Game Of Thrones” as Oberyn Martell and Lady Lyanna Mormont, play Joel and Ellie.

The cast includes Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Anna Torv, Murray Bartlett, Marlee Grace Becker, Ashley Johnson, Melanie Lynskey and others as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the show’s trailer was released earlier.

Save who you can save. #TheLastOfUs is coming in 2023 to HBO Max. Follow @TheLastofUsHBO for the latest updates on the @HBO original series. pic.twitter.com/X3vGxSDSN7 — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 26, 2022

It is co-directed by Jeremy Webb, Ali Abbasi, Kantemir Balagov, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Liza Johnson and Jasmila Zbanic.

Rose Lam, Jacqueline Lesko, Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells have co-produced the series.

