Announce trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 released

Naughty Dog released the trailer of the upcoming action and thriller video game The Last of Us Part 1 on Thursday.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a remake of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The Last of US is the story about widower Joel and his daughter Ellie’s fight for survival amidst a zombie pandemic outbreak.

The Last of Us Part I is coming to PS5 and PC! Almost 10 years since the release of #TheLastofUs, you’ll be able to faithfully experience Joel and Ellie’s classic story, completely remade from the ground-up for the newest console generation. pic.twitter.com/jS0Jp958iq — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 9, 2022

The role of Joel and Ellie was played by Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson respectively.

It was released on PlayStation 3 in 2013 and remastered for PlayStation 4 the following year. The game earned praise for its riveting storytelling as well as the cast’s performance.

The Director of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann, sharing details of the remake, said they have brought changes to the character models and animations so the performance by the real-life actors looks more realistic.

It will make full use of its improved 3D audio and the DualSense controller’s feature also.

The company is going all out to make The Last of Us Part 1 a sequel to The Last of Us Part II, which was also praised by the critics.

