‘The Marvels’ getting delayed because of Hollywood strikes?

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film ‘The Marvels‘ is likely to be delayed because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Hollywood studios have found themselves in a fix as actors and writers are protesting against salaries, working hours and the use of Artificial Intelligence in films.

The production houses are forced to reconsider their upcoming releases.

According to a report, it is likely to be one of the many films not released on its announced date as it will be difficult for the cast and crew to attend its promotional events.

As of now, there is no chance of a delay as it may have a timely release as several projects as so far gone on the marketing aspect to stop its timely release.

The Brie Larson and Iman Vellani starrer is expected to hit theatres on November 10, 2023.

The film follows follows “Captain Marvel” Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) being forced to team with “Ms Marvel” Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to save the world after their powers get entangled together.

The cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson returning to Captain Marvel’s boss Nick Fury whereas Zawe Ashton will play superheroes’ arch nemesis Dar-Benn.

Nia DaCosta has directed and written the film. The writer’s panel includes Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

Kevin Feige is the producer.