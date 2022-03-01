Viral: The new “party girl” shares another video

A recent video of a little girl imitating the famous “party girl” Dananeer, in her own unique style, has taken the internet by storm.

The new “party girl” has shared another video thanking all the people who liked and shared her video.

Wafa Amir is thanking all of her fans for their best wishes 💖 pic.twitter.com/BjWEx4oA0v — Ăĺi Ăȟṁẳȡ (@alishinwarian) February 28, 2022



In a short video, initially shared over Tiktok, the little was seen recording video saying “ye mai hon, ye hamara baap hai, or ye hamare baap ki party ho Rahi hai.” while her father and some other kids can be seen in the background.

Hahahahhaha i am literally rofling pic.twitter.com/mvxbb04w2c — Tehreem Azeem (@tehreemazeem) February 27, 2022



The video, very soon, took the internet by storm and spread like wildfire.

The OG party girl Dananeer has also praised the little girl. She shared the girl’s video over her Instagram and wrote that the girl has outdone her in the video.

The little girl’s name is Wafa Ameer Shinwari.

