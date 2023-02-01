Thief served instant karma while attempting robbery, video goes viral

A video of a robber getting instant karma while attempting to steal a woman’s valuables is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the viral video, the couple walked on the side of a deserted road. The robbers approached them. The pillion rider got down and tried to steal the woman’s valuables.

The woman ran to save herself. However, the robber found himself on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown. The thief tried to make a run for safety. But his attempts failed because he was getting thrashed relentlessly.

Another man came to the victim’s aid. During the commotion, the robber on the bike ran away.

Wrong person to steal from. pic.twitter.com/1RKYbIBMLg — Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) January 27, 2023

It is not the first time that robbers have been served instant karma after their bids to commit crime.

Related – VIRAL: Thief’s attempt to steal mobile phones fails funny video

A girl in Gujranwala on Saturday foiled a robbery attempt as she snatched a gun out of thieves’ hands and turned on them.

According to details, Bisma Shahid – a university student in Gujranwala – was waiting with her mother at the bus station when two unidentified men came on a bike and tried to snatch her belongings.

However, the girl bravely foiled the attempt and snatched the gun from one of the thieves. Pointing the gun at the thieves, the woman shouted at them as they pleaded for forgiveness.

Seeing the incident, passersby also gathered at the site and caught both robbers. In the video, the girl can be heard saying: “You think women are weak? Now you are seeking forgiveness but it is of no use now.”

Comments