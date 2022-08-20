Thief steals biker’s mobile phone with unique method, video goes viral

A video of a thief resorting to a baffling technique to steal a man’s mobile phone is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on Instagram showed a crowd of people, including a motorcyclist, waiting near a railway crossing. The biker started talking on the mobile phone, thinking there was time for the train to arrive.

A man in a white shirt appeared from the other side. He joined the people and pretended he was going with the flow. He snatched the man’s phone and dashed towards the other side.

The biker began chasing him but the train came in front of him. He knew he had lost the thief when the train passed by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAKHT LOGG 🔥 (@sakhtlogg)



The video has thousands of likes from Instagram users.

Thieves often resort to unique methods to steal person’s money and valuables with letting them know about it.

Related – Faisalabad: Judge’s mobile phone stolen during hearing

Earlier, a video of a man from India stealing cash from a groom’s wedding garland is viral and people found the incident similar to that in the Netflix web show Money Heist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)



The viral video, shared on the social media application Instagram, was uploaded by Meemlogy. The funny caption stated that the thief will be thinking of buying a wedding gift from the stolen money.

The video sees the man, wearing red clothes, sitting beside the bridegroom and attempting to steal money. He stops doing it at first when the married man looks at him. He succeeds in his second attempt.

Comments