Thief steals car in front of its owner in Saudi Arabia, video goes viral

A video of a thief stealing a car right under the nose of its owner in Saudi Arabia is going viral on social media applications.

A Saudi Arabia news agency reported that the incident happened in Dammam.

The viral video showed the car owner getting maintenance work done on the vehicle whose engine was running.

As the mechanic worked on the car and its owner looked on, the thief sneaked into the vehicle and fled within a blink of an eye.

The car owner tried to catch the thief but his efforts went in vain. The criminal fled with the car’s bonnet open.

Later, Police arrested the thief and returned the vehicle to its owner. Legal proceedings were taken against him, and was was referred to the Public Prosecution.

