Horrific video: Tiger attacks woman, drags her away in jungle

A horrific video of a tiger attacking a woman and dragging her away like a rag doll is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The horrific video showed three cars parked on a road between a forest. The female got out of the vehicle in the front and opened the door on the other side.

The tiger came out of the forest and grabbed the woman and went back to the forest with her. The people ran after them.

The well-being of the woman was unknown.

Oh Shit pic.twitter.com/MG195HihOH — Terrifying As Fuck (@TerrifyingAsfuk) January 20, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that crossing paths with a tiger is not a good idea and people have faced serious consequences.

A video of a Bengali Tiger getting too close to the tourists’ vehicle while taking pictures in India, has gone viral on social media.

Idiotitis…

When human brain shuts down & mouth keeps talking. Appreciate the anger management of the tiger. But that can’t be guaranteed in future. pic.twitter.com/dSG3z37fa8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 21, 2021

IFS officer Sushanta Nanda posted a video on Twitter, in which tourists have embarked on a jungle safari and have come out of their vehicles to take a Bengal Tiger’s photograph who is seen hiding in the bushes. They are heard saying ‘there he is’ in Hindi and are quite loud about it.

Related – Bull scares tiger away, video goes viral

Just then, the carnivore jumps onto the wall startles the tourist and gives them a rude shock. People are telling each other to calm down as the tiger is seen standing on the wall.

Thankfully, no one was hurt as the tiger just wanted to cross the road.

Comments