Viral TikTok singer Cat Janice dies of cancer at 31

American singer Cat Janice, who went viral with her song ‘Dance You Outta My Head’, died of sarcoma cancer on Wednesday.

Singer Catherine Janice Ipsan, known professionally as Cat Janice, who was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer, passed away yesterday morning, at the age of 31, her family announced.

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator,” read the statement, shared by her brother on her official Instagram handle.

“We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you,” it read further.

He also mentioned in the post that Janice had more of her music to share, which will be now released in due time.

Reacting to the heartbreaking news, thousands of social users extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Pertinent to note here that the singer teased her new song on social platform TikTok last month, where she spoke about her difficult cancer battle and requested her fans to pre-save it. Janice also mentioned that all the proceeds from her work will go to her 7-year-old son.

