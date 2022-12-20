Tom Cruise jumps off plane to thank ‘Top Gun’ fans, video goes viral

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s video of him thanking the fans for making “Top Gun: Maverick” a success by free falling from an aircraft is going viral.

The “Top Gun” star shared the video of him from the sets of his upcoming films “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2“.

“Hey everyone,” he said. “Here we are over sunny South Africa. We are filming “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2“. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres. And thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick.”

Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie could be seen tapping the actor’s shoulder.

The director, while pointing his watch to tell him that they are running out of time, said there is not enough and have to complete the shot.

“We have to get the shot. Yes, we gotta get the shot,” he says.

The actor fist-bumped the director before leaping off the plane smoothly. He thanked his fans and audiences to make “Top Gun: Maverick” a success.

“Thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of my lifetime. I am running out of altitude. So I have to get back to work. I have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holidays. We’ll see you at the movies,” he says.

