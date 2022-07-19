Top Gun: Maverick sets another record

Hollywood film Top Gun: Maverick surpassed Titanic to become Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing domestic film ever.

A report by a foreign news agency stated Top Gun: Maverick has a gross collection of $601.91 million at the US box office to date. Titanic, on the other has, has earned $600.78 million.

President and CEO of Paramount Pictures Brian Robbins, speaking with Box Office Pro, said the company is proud to celebrate the milestone with the film’s leading actor Tom Cruise and the film’s production team.

“For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic Titanic, which marks its 25th anniversary this year,” he was quoted saying in the report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titanic (@titanicmovie)



“Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Related – Top Gun: Maverick overtakes Doctor Strange 2

The Mission: Impossible star said people were insisting he make a sequel to the 1986 classic.

“Everywhere I went, people would be like: ‘Do Top Gun‘, and I’m like: ‘Guys, I don’t know how to do it’,” he explained. “I don’t know what the story is. I don’t make movies just to make movies. I was like: ‘Jerry [Bruckheimer], it’s never going to happen’ I honestly never thought I would make it.

“We just started talking. And I realised that there were things that we could accomplish cinematically. And I started getting excited about this big challenge of ‘How do we do it?’ So I said to Jerry: ‘I’ll do it if…’ meaning, I’m not going to do the CGI stuff.”

Comments